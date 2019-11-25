Argos in Dunstable urgently recalls safety gates over fears a child may get trapped

A number of Argos' Cuggl safety gates are being recalled over potential safety issues.

Known for being the go-to catalogue retailer where you can buy just about anything and everything, you might want to read on if you've ever bought a safety gate to protect your little ones.

The Cuggl safety gates affected

The company is recalling seven Cuggl safety gates over potential safety issues, which may result in a child getting trapped.

According to Argos, which has a store in High Street North, extensive testing has identified some gates may fail to consistently meet all the required safety standards.

The store wrote in the recall: "If you purchased one of the safety gates below under the brand Cuggl, STOP USING IT IMMEDIATELY and return it to an Argos store for a full refund (by cash or debit card). You will not need a receipt. The Cuggl brand label can be seen on the gate, usually on the top panel."

The Cuggl safety gates affected are:

Where to find the logo

Cuggl Autoclose Metal Gate: Cat no. 7076879

Cuggl Metal & Wood Gate: Cat no. 7025112

Cuggl Wooden Extending Gate: Cat no. 7065426

Cuggl 7cm Pressure Fit Extension Kit: Cat no. 7063868

Cuggl Pressure Fit Safety Gate: Cat no. 7036613

Cuggl Extra Wide Hallway Gate: Cat no. 7060225

Cuggl Extra Wide Adjustable Gate: Cat no. 6879613