DS has launched its entire DS 4 hatchback range into the UK, with prices now starting at £25,350.

Previously only the £39,950 La Premiere launch edition version of the Golf-sized new car was available to order. But take a deep breath, because the DS 4 line-up is — how shall we say — rather complicated.

DS4 specifications and price

There’s a choice of three main specifications, DS 4, Performance Line and Cross. However, the entry-level spec and Cross variant can also be specified in different equipment lines, called Bastille+, Trocadero and Rivoli. Okay.

For your £25,350 you get the base DS 4 Bastille+. It’s pretty well specced, including LED headlights, rear parking sensors and a 180-degree reversing camera, plus cloth upholstery, chrome exterior trim, gloss black door mirrors, 17-inch alloys, a seven-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch infotainment system.

Next up is the DS 4 Trocadero. Priced from £28,850, it adds some extra tech, with connected navigation and natural voice recognition, plus dedicated cloth seats, a model-specific chrome radiator grille and 19-inch alloys.

The DS’s Rivoli enters the range at £35,150, but important to note the steep jump in price is due to the fact it’s not available with the entry-level 128bhp petrol engine. It gets black leather upholstery, a level 2 semi-autonomous driving mode with adaptive cruise control, Matrix LED headlights and a unique set of 19-inch alloys.

Priced from £26,850, the DS 4 Performance Line is the sporty model in the line-up. It gets rear privacy glass, the standard car’s chrome trim is swapped for gloss black replacements and there’s a different set of 19-inch alloys. Inside there’s Alcantara upholstery, a perforated leather steering wheel and front and rear parking sensors. Oh … and we forgot to mention there’s also a Performance Line+ which is more generously equipped, adding a head-up display, the improved infotainment system from the DS 4 Trocadero, and adaptive cruise control. It’s priced from £33,150, and again doesn’t include the entry-level engine.

DS 4 Cross

While the main line of the DS is effectively a regular hatchback there is also the DS 4 Cross, which is more SUV-inspired than the rest of the range and gains a number of rugged styling tweaks. These include model-specific side skirts and gloss black roof bars, plus black bumpers, and new front and rear skid plates. This standard spec can be further supplemented with either the Trocadero or Rivoli option packages.

Each DS 4 Cross benefits from the firm’s extended head-up display system. According to DS, it’s the closest system to augmented reality than any other system on the market. Rather than just be projected onto the vehicle’s windscreen, the navigation instructions are seemingly projected onto the road four metres ahead and 21 inches wide.

Prices for the Cross Trocadero starts at £29,450 and includes Tungsten Diamond cloth upholstery and yet another set of model-specific 19-inch alloys.The Cross Rivoli starts from £35,750, again because of the powertrain reasons previously mentioned. Again there’s a black leather interior and its own set of 19-inch alloys. There’s also a swivel function which allows the car’s LED headlights to swing, in tandem with the steering wheel, at an angle of up to 33.5 degrees, improving visibility around corners.

DS 4 engines

The DS 4 is available with the choice of three petrol engines, one diesel engine and a sole plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The entry-level petrol is the 128bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo, followed by the 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo unit, available in two states of tune, the 178bhp or 222bhp. Power from all three engines is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel is PSA’s ever-reliable 128bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder BlueHDi. Fitted, like the petrols with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, prices start at £30,750 for the DS 4 Trocadero.