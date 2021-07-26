Richard Hammond to auction off part of his classic car and bike collection

Richard Hammond with the cars and bikes being put up for sale

TV star Richard Hammond is selling off a selection of his classic car and motorbike collection to help fund a new restoration project.

Among the vehicles being sent to auction by the Grand Tour presenter are a 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1999 Lotus Esprit and a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2 motorbike.

Hammond is selling the eight cars and bikes to help fund a classic car restoration business that will feature in a new TV show he is fronting.

The Lotus Epsrit 350 Sport was an upgraded lightweight version of the famous sports car

Richard Hammond’s Workshop is a documentary series that will follow the fortunes of Hammond’s new business venture, called The Smallest Cog.

“The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me,” said Hammond.

“It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”

This 1969 Porsche 911T is among the lots being sold without reserve

Among the other lots going under the hammer at the Silverstone Classic are a Velocette KSS Mk1, a 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans and a 1959 Bentley S2, plus a 1976 Kawasaki Z900 and 2019 Norton Dominator 961, which Hammond bought himself for his 40th and 50th birthdays. All the lots are being offered without reserve as part of Silverstone Auctions’ sale at the annual classic car show.

Hammond was inspired to launch the Smallest Cog project and show by his grandfather, who was a coachbuilder for Mulliner and Jensen.

Hammond commented: “I’ve always wanted to prove to him that there’s more to me than driving around the world, talking about other people’s supercars, crashing them and then pretending to weld them up in a desert.

“It’s also about a passion of mine to preserve crafts – my grandfather could work with wood, metal and just about anything. I wanted to do something real in the car industry rather than just being a commentator on the outside of it. This business is the perfect opportunity for me to do that.”

Hammond described this 1959 Bentley S2 as a family heirloom

Nick Whale, managing director of Silverstone Auctions, added: “We are delighted to have Richard both attending our sale on 1 August but also joining us on the rostrum to introduce the collection. These vehicles clearly have a special place in his heart, so I’m sure it is going to be a day of mixed emotions for him, but we are confident we can deliver a keen bidding audience that will do his new business proud, we wish him the best of luck.”