Console Corner: Let’s Sing 2019 review

Let’s Sing 2019 has the X Factor.

Let’s Sing 2019 is out just in time for your Christmas and New Year parties and it’s a right good craic.

I'm singing it from the rooftops, Let's Sing 2019 has the X Factor

There’s nothing quite like karaoke to set a party off and embarrass yourself.

“Embarrass myself, I’m a good singer” I hear some of you cry. Well the fact is either way it is embarrassing isn’t it, but at least with Let’s Sing 2019 you can make a fool of yourself in the comfort of your own home.

All you need is a PS4 and - assuming like 99% of the population nowadays you have a smartphone - you’re ready to go.

Usually with games like Let’s Sing you get an updated playlist and some menu tweaks for your money every year.

Let’s Sing 2019 breaks the mould somewhat in that it actually offers tangible improvements and new modes instead of simply an updated track list. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

But this is different, Ravenscourt have actually made a genuine effort here with some excellent game modes to enjoy.

There is no online mode but your scores are entered into online leaderboards.

Solo and multiplayer offerings are superb with the standard mode for single and multiplayer (up to four). But the crowning achievement is undoubtedly Mix Tape 2.0 mode. Here five songs are mashed up at random - you can create your own mashups too - and present an entirely different challenge and plenty of fun.

This is the perfect party mode and was hours of comedy gold with friends and family in playing it for the purposes of this review.

The presentation is excellent with the music videos accompanying the lyrics on screen as you tackle each song.

And there are 30 of them bundled with the game with a nice mix for different eras including Rita Ora - ‘Anywhere’, Shawn Mendes - ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’, DNCE - ‘Cake By The Ocean’, Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - ‘Scared To Be Lonely’, Lorde - ‘Green Light’, ABBA - ‘Mamma Mia’, No Doubt - ‘Don’t Speak’ and so on.

DLC - which gives you a host of extra songs - is reasonably price but crucial to Let’s Sing 2019’s longevity.

The Platinum version of the game comes with the Let’s Sing Song Pass and will set you back around £50 but is well worth it.

Let’s Sing 2019 breaks the mould somewhat in that it actually offers tangible improvements and new modes instead of simply an updated track list. Overall it is an excellent package and the perfect party game for over Christmas and New Year but one which will also last you well into 2019.