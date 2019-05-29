Dunstable bar and restaurant celebrates fourth anniversary

GO Houghton celebrated its fourth anniversary last week with a 007-themed party.

Owner of the bar and restaurant, Kishor Patel, turned the Houghton Regis venue into a Casino Royale to thank his guests, team members, suppliers, family and friends for their support. Among the guests was the newly elected Mayor of Houghton Regis, Cllr Martin Kennedy.

GO Houghton celebrates 4th anniversary. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

Dave the Magician impressed the guests, while Frugal Flowers provided the floral decorations and the cake was by Claire Kelly.

Kishor said: “We are all about creating great memories for our customers. Every year for our anniversary party we do something memorable. Last year we went to the Wild West, this year our guests were dressed to impress.

“The men were dapper in their bow ties and the ladies wowed in their cocktail dresses.

“I think we set the bar even higher with our Bond night. We will really have to go some way to beat that!”

GO Houghton celebrates 4th anniversary. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

GO Houghton celebrates 4th anniversary. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography