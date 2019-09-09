Enjoy Flower Festival at St Mary's Church in Eaton Bray

St Mary's Church in Eaton Bray is hosting a Flower Festival on Friday, September 20, to celebrate 800 years of worship.

This year marks the 800th anniversary of the Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, Eaton Bray, and the church is organising several events throughout the year, the Flower Festival is the next one on the calendar.

St Mary's Church in Eaton Bray

St Mary's Church is inviting people to come down to the church on the High Street, and see some beautiful arrangements based on well known hymns, the Festival will be on until Sunday, September 22.

On Friday, from 7pm till 9pm, there will be a preview evening with live music, wine and canapes, tickets are £10. Contact the Church Warden for tickets, email: angela.dunford29@gmail.com.

On Saturday, the Flower Festival is from 10am till 5pm and on Sunday it will be open from 12noon till 5pm, followed by Songs of Praise at 5pm, there is a £2.50 entrance fee and refreshments will be available.

For more information visit: www.stmaryseatonbray.org.uk