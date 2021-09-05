VIDEO: Gareth Bale-inspired Dunstable ten-year-old calls for more boys and men to grow their hair and have the chop!

A Dunstable schoolboy has a new ambition - for more boys and men to grow their hair in aid of a fantastic cause that isn't just for girls!

That comes after he had his own 30cm of beautiful blond locks cut off after over two years of growing it for the Little Princess Trust.

Ten-year-old George Agar, who goes to Priory Academy, wanted to help the charity that provides wigs for children going through serious illness - so he grew his hair and raised over £1,500 for them through sponsorship after having the chop at Creations, Katherine Drive, Dunstable.

George Agar haircut for Little Princess Trust

"I'd love a famous man to grow his hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust - people think that wigs are just for girls, and long hair is just for girls, but that isn't true!" he said.

George's own inspiration was Wales international Gareth Bale, whose own magnificent mane showed him that boys can look great with long hair.

Sadly, George suffered teasing and even physical bullying while he was growing his hair - and he thinks that even more high-profile men donating their hair to such a good cause would go a long way to combating the ignorant attitudes that led to him being given a hard time.

And it would also help boys and young men realise that they can get wigs if they need to or want to as well. Currently the Little Princess Trust estimate that only around 10 per cent of their wigs go to boys and young men - because people assume that losing their hair won't bother them.

Mum Philippa, of Tilling Green, Dunstable, said: "George has done amazingly well to grow his hair long enough to get it cut for the charity. He's so determined and has been overwhelmed with all the support he has received! I don't think he'll ever realise what a great thing he has done.

"He's also been awarded his fundraising certificate and badge from his Scout group, 5th Dunstable, which really put a big smile on his face as it was something he didn't realise he could get."

