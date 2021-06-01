Beautiful Grade II listed home in Bedfordshire town boasts bags of character
Our Property of the Week is on the market for £585,000
This beautiful, Grade II listed house close to Bedford town centre, boasts five bedrooms
Listed on Zoopla, the property is on the market with HomeMove Estate Agents Ltd for £585,000
The property is a semi-detached house in Bromham Road.
It is spacious and in fantastic condition and benefits from an entrance hall which leads into the utility room.
The kitchen is open plan to the dining room which would makes a fantastic space for families or people who love to entertain.
To the rear of the property is the spacious lounge and snug area with feature fireplace.
The conservatory is also very spacious with views over the beautifully landscaped gardens.
Finally there is the office/annex space which is versatile and is laid out over two floors with its own front and back doors and shower room, this space could be used to house several people working or it could provide living accommodation for a older child or relative.
Upstairs, there are four generous bedrooms including the master bedroom with en suite and family bathroom.
Outside, there is a stone built gateway to the front garden which is mainly laid to gravel and offers extensive off road parking.
The rear garden is beautifully landscaped and fully enclosed. It is mainly laid to lawn with mature beds and borders with a range of shrubs, plants and trees.