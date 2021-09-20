Look at this stunning 1920's family home in Bedfordshire town centre

This impressive home is located in Park Road North - in the sought-after Prime Ministers area of Bedford.

It's on the market listed here on Zoopla with Urban & Rural - Bedford at £475,000.

Inside this bay-fronted 1920's family home, there is a light and airy entrance hall with original stained glass windows.

This leads through to a spacious lounge which stretches from the front of the house to the rear and offers one of two fireplaces in the property.

You will also find a bright dining room which benefits from dual aspect views via two bay windows.

To the rear of the property there is a spacious kitchen with excellent amounts of worktop space as well as a separate utility room.

On the first floor there is a large landing which leads to three double bedrooms. A family bathroom and separate WC completes the accommodation.

Outside there is a mainly stone/paved garden which wraps around the house and offers an attractive patio seating area and gated access to the front and rear.

