Take a look around this beautiful Bedfordshire Grade II Iisted Georgian townhouse complete with wine cellar
The property has a prominent position in Woburn and boasts traditional features and period charm
Hobourn House, a classic, Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is on the market for offers in excess of £1,750,000 with Michael Graham on Rightmove.
The Bedford Street property was built in circa 1725 and is a classically symmetrical, well proportioned, mainly brick double pile house on five levels with a pitched slate and tiled roof.
The ground floor has the two principal reception rooms, the kitchen and an adjoining second kitchen with a breakfast area. There is a TV room on the lower ground floor as well as a boot room and a boiler room which has access to the wine cellar.
The house has five bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a sitting room. The six bedrooms are on the first and second floors and all have built-in storage.
