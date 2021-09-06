Take a look around this gorgeous Bedfordshire town house with converted loft space

This impressive home is located in Kimbolton Road - close to Bedford Park

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Hollands Smith at £560,000.

The traditional semi detached Bedford home is arranged over three floors and provides spacious and adaptable living accommodation.

Improved and well maintained, the accommodation includes two self contained reception rooms, four bedrooms including a multi-functional room in the converted loft space, and bath and shower rooms.

A particular feature is the kitchen/family room with its extensive range of hand made wooden cupboards, Minerva worktops and a Belfast sink unit.

There are recessed spotlights, under and over cabinet lighting and French doors open to the rear garden.

In addition, there is a ground floor WC and a useful utility room.

Further features include Karndean flooring throughout the ground floor, wood-panelled walls in the entrance hall and stairs, picture rails and stripped wood doors.

Outside, there is ample off road parking to the front and side on a newly block-paved driveway and, to the rear, a lawned garden which enjoys some privacy from neighbouring properties.

1. The reception room Photo: Hollands Smith Photo Sales

2. The kitchen/family room Photo: Hollands Smith Photo Sales

3. Another picture of the kitchen/family room Photo: Hollands Smith Photo Sales

4. The lounge Photo: Hollands Smith Photo Sales