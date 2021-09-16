Take a tour of Grade II listed Georgian house near Biggleswade on the market for £1.25m

Take a tour around this stunning Grade II listed Georgian property near Biggleswade that is on the market for a guide price of £1.25m with Savills.

Kilmorey House, formerly part of the estate for Waresley Hall, is set in 1.55 acres of mature part-woodland gardens, boasting its own orchard, pond, and vegetable plot.

Based on Manor Farm Road, Waresley, the property is a perfect family home, offering five bedrooms - four or which are doubles - and a multiuse basement.

The house is accessed over a long winding drive, while there is an outside terrace area which provides beautiful views across the garden and is the perfect space for evening entertainment.

Meanwhile, the mature garden is full of character, comprising a mixture of shrubbery and mature trees.

To find out more, visit: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbcarscli218801

1. Kilmorey House There is a lovely outside terrace area which provides stunning views across the garden. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Kilmorey House The Georgian house is set in about 1.55 acres of mature part woodland gardens. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Kilmorey House A perfect space for evening entertainment. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Kilmorey House A space to enjoy sunny days in the garden with your family. Photo: Savills Photo Sales