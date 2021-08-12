Venture

Take a tour round spacious Studham property with stunning summerhouse

'The gardens of the property are perfect for outdoor entertaining'

By Joanna Gravett
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:06 pm

Take a tour round this spacious Studham property complete with a stunning summerhouse that is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 with Savills.

Venture is situated in mature gardens of around two thirds of an acre on the edge of the popular village, and is approached via a long tree lined driveway.

The gardens of the property are a particular feature and comprise a large lawn with decked area, perfect for outdoor entertaining, while set towards the top of the garden is a hand built summer house, which offers a multitude of uses, including space to work from home.

A Savills spokesman said: "Venture offers great scope for improvement and enlargement, subject to the usual planning consents, if required, yet is a lovely home as is. There are two good sized reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and conservatory on the ground floor and three bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor."

1. Venture

Venture is situated in delightful mature gardens of about two thirds of an acre on the edge of the popular village of Studham.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo

2. Venture

Venture offers great scope for improvement and enlargement, subject to the usual planning consents, if required, yet is a lovely home as is.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo

3. Venture

There's plenty of fun to be had with family and friends in this spacious summer house.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo

4. Venture

There are two good sized reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and conservatory on the ground floor and three bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo
Savills
Next Page
Page 1 of 2