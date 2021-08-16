This 5-bed detached house is our Property of the Week

This Bedfordshire home boasts indoor heated swimming pool

5-bed house is on the market for £700,000

By Clare Turner
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:42 pm
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:44 pm

This extended detached family home is located in London Road, Bedford

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with William H Brown for £700,000

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall with understairs cupboard, dining room with feature fireplace and serving hatch, fitted kitchen and a large 26ft living room leading to the inside heated swimming pool and double garage.

On the first floor there are four/five bedrooms, a bathroom, separate wc.

One of the bedrooms, which could be used as a granny annexe, features a shower room.

Outside, there is off-road parking for multiple cars via a gated driveway, double garage and a large, well maintained rear garden.

The pool house features a heated indoor swimming pool measuring 45ft by 20ft and includes three double glazed windows to the side aspect, four double glazed windows to the opposite side and a double glazed French door to the rear decking area.

There is also a part converted garage and a rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with conifer trees, timber shed, patio area, gated access to the front.

1.

The pool house featuring a heated indoor swimming pool

Photo: William H Brown - Bedford

2.

The living room includes a feature fireplace

Photo: William H Brown - Bedford

3.

The fitted kitchen featuring double electric oven, five ring gas hob with cooker hood over

Photo: William H Brown - Bedford

4.

The dining room with feature fireplace

Photo: William H Brown - Bedford

London RoadBedfordWilliam H BrownZoopla
