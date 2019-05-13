Hugely popular Sunset Safari event returns at Whipsnade Zoo next month

Families, friends and zoo-lovers are in for an adventure when ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable opens its gates after hours for a a wild night of fun at Sunset Safari.

As well as the rare opportunity to spend the night with some of the most spectacular species on the planet, guests will also be treated to an evening of lively entertainment and delicious food at the UK’s largest Zoo.

Sunset Safari at Whipsnade Zoo

The hugely popular annual event takes place on Saturday June 22.

At Safari Base Camp, acrobats will be getting the celebrations underway, alongside acoustic musicians serving up some summer sounds while carnival performers will transform themselves into colourful creatures. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the safari spirit by getting their faces painted as their favourite animal.

The Food Market on the main lawn will be offering an array of hot and cold delicacies and the Watering Hole will be serving a range of delicious, cooling drinks.

Those interested in finding out more about the Zoo’s amazing animals will enjoy a series of fascinating animal talks, demonstrations and feeds. There’s even comedy with a conservation twist from the Ugly Animal Preservation Society. Families can hop on the Jumbo Express steam railway for a guided tour around the Zoo’s Asian rhino, deer and sloth bears.

Adventurers looking to get stuck in can head to the Conservation Station to try their hand at being a zoo vet, while elephant keepers will offer a limited number of special behind the scenes tours of the Centre for Elephant Care.

As the sun sets, visitors can settle down to enjoy the stunning views over the Chiltern hills as live jazz is performed at the River Cottage Kitchen and Deli, but don’t miss the Safari Finale with a special performance taking centre stage to finish this unique evening on a high.

Advanced booking is recommended. For ticket information or to book visit www.zsl.org

