It’s Hylton v Berry: See footage as Luton Town stars battle it out on newly-released Fifa 2019

Two Hatters stars turned up at Smyths Toys in Luton on Friday to try out the latest console football game Fifa 2019 - but who would triumph?

Midfielder Luke Berry and striker Danny Hylton grabbed the PlayStation controllers to see who would be crowned Fifa champion.

Danny Hylton and Luke Berry visited Smyths Toys to play Fifa 2019 and meet the fans. Photo: LTFC/Gareth Owen

The game had been officially released hours earlier, with 30 diehards turning up at midnight for a special late night opening of the Chaul End Lane store, so they could be among the first to own a copy of the much-anticipated game.

Clearly wanting to put on a good show for the assembled media and public, the duo each picked a team with high stats - Luke opting for Man City and Danny for Barcelona.

And it was Luke who took the honours, with a 3-2 victory (see the key action in our video), with Danny claiming at one point the control buttons hadn’t been working properly!

The players also took on some of the public with one supporter (playing as Saturday’s opponents Charlton) holding Luke (playing as the Hatters this time) to a 0-0 draw.

Luke had a golden chance to win that match in the 84th minute but a controversial late penalty ended up being shot nearer to the corner flag than the goal – presumably due to confusion over those control buttons again!

Danny then held on against another young supporter for a goalless stalemate, before it was time for the Luton News reporting team in attendance to head for the exits (to do some proper work!) as the players also took the time to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

