Luton and Dunstable Hospital launch annual 'give a gift appeal'

The Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund has launched it's annual 'give a gift appeal' ahead of the festive season.

The fundraising team at the hospital aim to ensure that every patient at the hospital receives a gift on Christmas Day.

Give a gift campaign

They are appealing to businesses, groups and schools to buy gifts and donate to the hospital's wards.

Gifts can be purchased for male patients, child patients, female patients, dementia patients and teenagers.

For more information and a list of possible gift ideas, visit: www.ldh.nhs.uk.

Alternatively, to make a donation call the fundraising team on 01582 718289.