Plenty of fun for families, teens and over 55s at Dunstable’s Love Parks Week 2019

Dunstable Town Council is proud to be taking part in Love Parks Week 2019 and residents can enjoy the following events.

Saturday July 13: Caddington Grove, off London Road, will be holding its Summer Fayre from 2pm until 4pm.

Monday, July 15, to Friday 19 July: A family treasure hunt will take place in the new adventure playground at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground from 10am until 6pm. Visit the Splash Side Café for entry forms during this week.

Monday, July 15: There will be a DJ and free burgers outside Grove Corner from 5pm until 8pm for 13 to 18 year olds.

Tuesday, July 16: Over 55s ‘Pamper in the Park’ will take place at Brewers Hill Recreation Ground from 10am until noon. There will be hand massages, haircuts and more.

Wednesday, July 17: There will be ‘Football Fun’ in Bennett Memorial Recreation Grounds from 4pm until 5pm. Contact James Slack on 01582 891433 for more details.

Wednesday, July 17: Enjoy ‘G and Tea’ on the lawn at Priory House and Garden from 3pm until 6pm. Try out some different gins and fantastic ‘G and Tea’ cocktails.

Thursday, July 18: ‘Mini Tennis’ will be taking place at Bennett Memorial Ground tennis courts from 4pm until 5pm for five to ten year olds.

Friday, July 19: A family assault course challenge is being held so you can test your time and compete against family and friends. It will be held from 3.30pm until 5pm in Olma Road Recreation Ground.

Activities may be added, so keep your eyes peeled on Dunstable Town Council’s Facebook page for up to date information.

If you belong to a group with a particular interest, which does or could take place in an open space, and you would like to encourage new members or share, then please contact Sandy Coyle (01582) 891408 sandy.coyle@dunstable.gov.uk.