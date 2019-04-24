Public invited to join community gardening club in Dunstable

Gardeners are invited to celebrate this year’s National Gardening Week by joining a new community gardening club launched by a Dunstable care home.

Caddington Grove care home, on London Road, will host the first meeting of their new horticultural group on Monday, April 29, from 11am till 1pm in their gardens.

Caddington Gardening Club

The theme of this year’s National Gardening Week (29 April - 3rd May) is Edible Britain, the care home’s community relations lead Kelly Cox hopes the event will bring visitors and residents together to celebrate growing fresh food.

She said: “We’re so excited to be able to welcome the public into our gardens and to start digging, planting and planning our first dishes from the garden!

“It’s important for our residents to keep active and healthy, and getting out into the fresh air to join the club and spend time with other gardening enthusiasts will be brilliant for them.

“Together, we can create something special in the garden – and once we have some crops ready, we’re looking forward to enjoying the fruits of our labour together.”

The Caddington Grove community gardening club will meet weekly and new members are welcome to join in at any point.

The plan is to grow food, plants and share skills, so anybody is encouraged to come along and take part.

If you are interested in joining the Community Garden Club at Caddington Grove, call Kelly on 01582 320750.