Studham Soapbox Derby raises £1,000 for CLIC Sargent

Over 300 people watched Studham daredevils competing in a Soapbox Derby to raise money for CLIC Sargent on Sunday, May 26.
The competition took place down the hill running into Studham, and despite the rain, over £1,000 was raised for the cancer charity that supports children and young people.
Nick Opperman, event organiser, said: “Despite the rain we had over 300 people come down and it was really good.
“There were a few crashes but no injuries and everyone enjoyed themselves.
“We are hoping to make it an annual event every May to raise money for CLIC.”