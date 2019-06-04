Studham Soapbox Derby raises £1,000 for CLIC Sargent

Over 300 people watched Studham daredevils competing in a Soapbox Derby to raise money for CLIC Sargent on Sunday, May 26.

The competition took place down the hill running into Studham, and despite the rain, over £1,000 was raised for the cancer charity that supports children and young people.

Studham Soapbox Derby. Photo by Bill Bowman

Nick Opperman, event organiser, said: “Despite the rain we had over 300 people come down and it was really good.

“There were a few crashes but no injuries and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“We are hoping to make it an annual event every May to raise money for CLIC.”

