Lucky Dunstable dad's 30p competition ticket nets him £5,000 gaming bundle

A Dunstable dad was left speechless when his 30p competition ticket won him a top-of-the-range gaming bundle worth £5,000 in an online competition.

Ian Quinn, 48, was working from home when BOTB’s Christian Williams video called to let him know he’d scooped the Ultimate Gaming Bundle in the firm’s weekly lifestyle competition complete with the latest PlayStation and Xbox.

The sales manager revealed he played for the gaming bundle because of his son, Frank, 14, who wants a new Xbox.

“My son has been nagging me for a new Xbox for some time now so when I saw the Gaming Bundle come up on BOTB I thought I’d have a go,” he said. “I never expected to win!”

Frank, who’s played BOTB for the past six months, has won a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and a 4K Ultra HD TV and more as part of the bundle. More here.

Ian, who is a keen tennis player outside of work, is also dad to Holly, 16.

“I’m sure I’ll have to give her something out of the bundle, too,” he laughed.

Winner Ian Quinn

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 cash, a holiday to Las Vegas and a gaming tech bundle.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £37m-worth of cars so far.