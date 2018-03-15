14-year-old Ibrahim critically injured in Luton hit-and-run

The family of a Luton teenager seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision yesterday have appealed for the public’s help to trace the driver involved.

Ibrahim Ahmad, 14, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Leagrave Road at 4.15pm.

The VW Golf, which was pursued by police prior to the collision, failed to stop at the scene and was later found abandoned in Ash Road. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants who are believed to have been three Asian men.

In a statement from Ibrahim’s family, his parents Mahmud and Nasreen Ahmad said: “We are incredibly shocked by this terrible incident and are extremely thankful for the prayers from the community and the support from Bedfordshire Police.

“We would urge anyone who knows who was involved to come forward and speak to police. We would also ask that if people have information, or videos taken of the incident, to contact police rather than coming to us directly. Ibrahim is a popular and well-liked boy with many friends who are devastated by what has happened.

“This is a very distressing time for the whole family and we would ask people to respect our privacy to allow us to concentrate on Ibrahim and his recovery.”

Insp Jamie Langwith said: “The area was very busy at the time of the collision and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV – either from a business or private – which captured the incident or what happened afterwards.”

The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard protocol and they have launched an independent investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 264 of 14 March.