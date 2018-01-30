17 year old teen airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Houghton Regis

A 17-year-old teenager was airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed in Houghton Regis this morning (Tuesday).

Officers attended the scene, near to shops on Parkside Drive, at around 11am along with other emergency services, and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

An offender was seen running off down a nearby alleyway. He is described as Asian, approximately 16 or 17-years-old, of slim build and wearing a dark puffa jacket.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm, investigating, said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident and we would like to reassure people that we are committed to investigating the events around what took place.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area and people may see a greater police presence over the coming days. Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force and behaviour like this is totally unacceptable. Those responsible will be brought before the courts.

“We are urging anyone with information on the incident which could help us with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Bedfordshire Police can be contacted via its website, or by calling 101, quoting incident 116 of today (Tuesday). In an emergency always call 999