£1m Premium Bond jackpot for lucky Bedfordshire man at the first time of asking!

A lucky Bedfordshire man, who only bought Premium Bonds for the first time in January, has hit the £1m jackpot in their very first draw.

The man who held Bond number 320GM702120 has not been indentified.

He has £7,500 invested in Premium Bonds and bought the winning Bond in January, worth £7,000, and this was the first draw in which his Bonds were eligible to win prizes. He has since made a subsequent purchase of more Premium Bonds, however these are not eligible until April’s prize draw.

March’s £1m jackpot winners – a man from Wiltshire who has had Bonds since his childhood is also celebrating – are the 381st and 382nd lucky recipients of Premium Bonds’ top prize.

It has been just over two years since Bedfordshire’s last jackpot win, its fourth in total.

Jill Waters, Retail Director at NS&I, said: “The popularity of Premium Bonds is enriched with the moments ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) creates and the great stories that are there to be told. Luck was in for the Bedfordshire winner, winning the £1m prize with his initial investment.

“March’s jackpot winners won with Bonds purchased within the last seven months, and ERNIE has rewarded them with the top prizes in such a short space of time.”

In total, over 3 million prizes have been paid out in March 2018’s prize draw. This is the first month in which ERNIE has paid out over 3 million prizes.

Customers can find out if they have been successful in this month’s draw by downloading the prize checker app for free from the App Store or Google Play or using the prize checker on nsandi.com. The results will be published in full on Friday, March 2.