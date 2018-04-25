£4.9m recycling centre opens at Thorn Turn

The new Thorn Turn Household Waste Recycling Centre in Houghton Regis opened on Monday.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s newly built facility, which cost £4.9m, on Grendall Lane, features a tidy tip which will accept public and trade waste, and a highways and fleet vehicle depot for use by the council.

Glass recycling area

The site will replace the existing French’s Avenue tidy tip and the Brewers Hill highways depot, both in Dunstable. The tidy tip in French’s Avenue closed on Sunday.

The new site is the final part of an investment programme by the council to build or redevelop all its recycling sites within Central Bedfordshire, and follows the successful redevelopment of the Household Waste Recycling Centres at Ampthill, Biggleswade, and Leighton Buzzard.

Thorn Turn will be a two-level facility that allows residents to easily dispose of their waste into containers from an elevated platform. The layout makes it easy, quick and convenient to use, increases safety and minimises congestion. The Thorn Turn site will offer a ‘pay by the weight’ affordable trade waste and recycling service which will be open from Monday, April 30.

Councillor Budge Wells said: “This new site is a high-standard facility that will provide residents with the opportunity to recycle a wider range of materials. Recycling does more than save precious resources: it also means that council money can be spent on other services, rather than the high cost of waste disposal. We would like to thank residents for being patient with us during the construction period. Moving the household waste recycling centre to its new location will help to reduce traffic in Dunstable, and this site is easier for vehicles to access.”

Councillor Budge Wells cutting the ribbon at the opening