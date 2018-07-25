A care home in Dunstable gave visitors a tour of the facility after £375,000 refurbishment

Caddington Grove Care Home opened its doors to the public last week, after a £375,000 refurbishment.

The team at the Care Home on London Road, Dunstable, held a Wellbeing Fair and offered personal tours of the 66-bed care facility, which is part of Hamberley Care Homes.

Martin Dawes, Home Manager, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to the Wellbeing Fair, it was fantastic to see so many people inside our newly refurbished home.

“We hope that this is the first of many events where we can welcome the local community to Caddington Grove.

“I’m so proud about what we have achieved here – this is a fantastic home with a wonderful new team and we are looking forward to welcoming our first residents this summer.”

Andy Humphries, Ambulance driver, attended the launch on Sunday, July 15.

He said: “I was fortunate enough to attend the launch of my new local care home, Caddington Grove. The sheer quality of the building, and rooms and communal areas is quite stunning.

“As an ambulance driver I get to go into a lot of the sort of places. This home has to be at the very top of the list.

“Perhaps more importantly, the staff were not only friendly and helpful, but seemed to genuinely care.

“If you’re thinking that you or your relatives need a little extra help to live independently in the future I would highly recommend that you check this place out.”