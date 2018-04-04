A chocolate treat for Hatters fans

Members of the Bury Park community handed out Easter treats to Luton Town supporters before Monday’s match against Mansfield.

Sufian Sadiq worked with businesses in Bury Park and volunteers from the community to give out 2,000 packets of Ferrero Rocher to fans.

Bury Park Muslim Community handed out gifts to Luton Town supporters ahead of Monday's game. Photo by Gareth Owen / Luton Town FC

He said: “We worked with the Bury Park community and some of the local businesses helped fund the idea, we gave out packets of Ferrero Rocher to fans with a message of support.

“We wanted to send a positive message of unity to strengthen community relations and improve understanding.

“It is really about thanking the local community, the supporters of the football club who come into Bury Park on a weekly basis.

“Showing a small act of kindness to the local community, the football club is an integral part of the community. We want to show the fans that we are very grateful that we have that community spirit.”

Luton Town FC called the act a “fine gesture” on twitter.