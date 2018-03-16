A gap year of challenges for Keech Hospice Care!

A brave Luton fundraiser is holding a ‘gap year’ of challenges to thank Keech Hospice Care - and she started with a dance at Dunstable’s United Services Club.

Suzanne Thomas, 58, is on a mission to raise as much as possible for the hospice after they gave her late husband George help, love and support before he passed away from oesophageal cancer in May 2014.

Suzanne and George

However, after recently being made redundant, Suzanne saw an opportunity to take time out and raise money, holding her special dance on March 9, while planning further tough challenges, including a 100km walk along the Jurassic coast and a trek through Transylvania with Keech Hospice Care.

Suzanne said: “We had a rock and roll disco with local band, The Trollies, and in total we raised over £1,500.

“I’m so overwhelmed - people have been so generous; I want to raise as much money for Keech as you never know when you will need it.

“My husband was filmed at the hospice for ‘Love Your Wild Garden’ and did the filming with Alan Titchmarsh a week before he died.

Suzanne would like to thank everyone who helped make the rock and roll disco a success.

“Keech allowed us to spend quality time together.”

Suzanne is from New Zealand and met George after she came over for a gap year aged 21, gaining “a husband, soul mate, and two beautiful step children”, while they also had a son together, moving their loving family to Luton.

She said: “George was a red head, a Leo, and Scottish - he’d be shouting from the rooftops saying ‘look at my wife, look what she’s doing!’”

Suzanne is looking for sponsorship for her events, and her children Vicky, Russell and Andrew are surprised, as she has her mind set on doing a skydive, too!

Suzanne, George and their two sons and daughter.

The caring mother is also helping the community to raise money for the charity, as her dear friend Jacqui Dumpleton is currently at Keech Hospice Care.

George: https://www.justgiving.com/Suzanne-Thomas-loveyouGeorge-keech

Jacqui: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/loveyandhugsjacquid