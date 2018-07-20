A proud Green Flag for beautiful Dunstable

Towns outside Dunstable will be ‘green’ with envy, as Priory and Grove House Gardens have retained their Green Flag status every year since 2010.

Both Priory and Grove House Gardens in Dunstable have again been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as among the very best parks in the world.

The town now boasts three Green Flag award-winning open spaces; the other being Dunstable Cemetery, which gained its first Green Flag in 2017.

Dunstable’s three Green Flag sites are among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces that received a prestigious Green Flag Award on July 16.

The town council’s chairman of grounds and environmental services, councillor Liz Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted to have kept our Green Flags again for the ninth year running.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to our residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining these areas to such a high standard.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year, with more Green Flags awarded this year than last year.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the award.

“We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy.”

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the areas boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained, and have excellent visitor facilities.