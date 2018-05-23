A touch of nostalgia for former officers

Two retired policemen visited Globe House in Dunstable to take a look around the former police station, as it was a memorable building to them.

The building on High Street South was built in 1930 and was the main police station in the area until it moved to a new location. The building was then used by a number of commercial businesses, and has been used as the global head-quarters for display company Global Display since 2014.

Former officers John Dickin and Andy Howell joined Alan Pegram, managing director of Global Display, on a tour of the building and shared some stories from their time with Dunstable Police force in the 1970s. John joined the force in 1969 and Andy joined in the early 70s and was posted to Dunstable where he met John.

When arranging the visit John said: “Although almost 50 years ago I can remember just about every inch of your building so it’ll be a really interesting visit for us!”

In the mid 70s John joined CID which was housed on the first floor of Globe House, then it moved to a brick built annexe, now a Dental Surgery, located on Friars Walk. John and Andy both remained there until 1979 when the new police station opened in West Street.

Alan said: “During the tour, the two gentlemen took us through the previous layout including the cells, now our Design Studio, and the Duty Sergeants Office which is our staff break room. Our main projects office can be a lively place sometimes, but we never expected it to have been the parade room. We had hoped they could shed some light on what our basement was originally used for but neither John or Andy even knew it existed!”