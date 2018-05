The A5 is currently closed following a collision between a lorry and a schoolbus on the A5 southbound, just outside of Dunstable.

The road is closed from the new link road along Watling Street.

Police were called at approximately 9.35am and are at the scene along with other emergency services.

The bus was carrying a group of school children.

No-one is believed to be seriously injured, however the road is closed while the incident is dealt with.