A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A5 at Hockliffe.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 6.10am today (Friday) following a road traffic collision on Watling Street, Hockliffe.

“Emergency services attended and one woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The A5 is currently closed in both directions at the Hockliffe Road junction.”