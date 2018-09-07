A5 reopened after Hockliffe accident

The A5 has now reopened after a road traffic collision in Hockliffe.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the Watling Street collision, which happened at 6.10am this morning.

Highways England tweeted: “The #A5 is now open in both directions between the #A4012 #Hockliffe and the #A505 #ChalkHill”.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 6.10am today (Friday) following a road traffic collision on Watling Street, Hockliffe.

“Emergency services attended and one woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”