Air ambulance lands in Dunstable after man sustains head injuries in fall

Paramedics were spotted sprinting from an air ambulance to assist a man with head injuries in Dunstable.

At around 4pm this afternoon (March 1) an eyewitness spotted an air ambulance land in the field of Queensbury Academy.

He claimed: “They were heading to Appleby Gardens, which is about 400 metres away from the school.

“They literally ran from the helicopter. There’s all sorts, an ambulance and more waiting outside the address.”

An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesperson said: “One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an accident in Appleby Gardens, Dunstable this afternoon.

“A man was taken by road to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital with head injuries apparently sustained in a fall.”