All three lanes on the M1 southbound between Dunstable and Luton have now reopened following a crash earlier today.

Motorists are being advised by Highways England that delays remain of approximately 55 minutes above normal time but they will start to ease as all three lanes, that were closed earlier, between Junction 11 and Junction 10 Luton are now clear.

Bedfordshire Police and traffic officers from Highways England attended the collision.