Almost 2,000 years of volunteering honoured by Bedfordshire Girlguides

Almost 2,000 years of volunteering have been celebrated by Bedfordshire Girlguides.

Bedfordshire Girlguides hosted the ‘Valuing our Volunteers Awards Ceremony’ on Sunday, November 4, at Venue360, Luton.

This year the awards were in a number of categories, from 5 years’ service to an outstanding 60 years.

The ladies honoured have, between them, given 1,965 years of volunteering, to work with girls and young women from all across Bedfordshire.

Six leaders from across Bedfordshire received their award for 50 years service and Joy Hall and Marion Prior from Bedfordshire County and Sheila Dixon from Luton South Division received their 60 years service award.

Joy said: “Girlguiding has become part of my life. Being a member of the Guiding movement has given me so much over the past 60 years, fun, friendship, and adventure. I am now very much looking forward to the next 60!”

Bedfordshire County Commissioner Ann Crome said: “We are delighted that so many girls and young women are joining Girlguiding Bedfordshire. It is a testament to our leaders and volunteers that Guiding is seen as a fantastic organisation to be a part of.”

The ceremony was attended by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Julian Polhill, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Colette McKeaveney and Vice Chairman of Central Beds Council Brian Saunders.

Call 0800 169 5901 or visit www.bedsguiding.org.uk/get-involved

You can also follow on facebook.com/GirlguidingBeds and on Twitter @BedsGuides