Ambulance, police and fire crews rescue trapped motorcyclist in Toddington

The emergency services worked together to free a trapped motorcyclist after a crash in Toddington.

The collision happened on Friday, August 17 at 2.30pm on Toddington’s Bridle Way, with the trapped man suffering a serious leg injury.

Credit: Beds Fire and Rescue

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “Crews from Dunstable and Stopsley attended a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist at the Bridle Way in Toddington. Firefighters used lopping shears and a triple extension to free the casualty and assisted the ambulance service in administering trauma care to the casualty.

“Police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance services worked well together to rescue the motorcyclist.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: “We were called to a collision on the B530 in Toddington at 2.35pm.

“An ambulance and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. A patient was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital by land ambulance with a leg injury.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were alerted at approximately 4.30pm on Friday, August 17, by the ambulance service, that a motorcyclist had come off his bike, and sustained a serious leg injury.

“The casualty was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and the bike was recovered from the scene.”

On the same day, (August 17) Dunstable fire crews attended a fire in a garden in Norfolk Road, Dunstable, at 4.23pm, using buckets of water to extinguish the fire.