An appeal to help find wedding dress

A woman is appealing for the public’s help after her wedding dress was stolen from a dry cleaner’s van in Dunstable.

Sindy Greville, of Dunstable, married her partner of 31 years at Grove House on Saturday, April 14, with their two daughters as her bridesmaids.

Sindy on her wedding day, she is hoping to get her dress back

She took her wedding dress to Brilliant Dry Cleaners in Houghton Parade, on Tuesday, April 17, when she went to collect it on Saturday, April 28, she was told the dress was not at the shop.

The 45-year-old said: “The lining had come undone slightly on the inside of the dress and the hem got a bit dirty, the manager said he could repair it and dry clean it for me.

“When I went to collect the dress they said it had been stolen in a burglary. I was told the manager had taken the dress in the van to his other dry cleaners in Dunstable to do the work there.

“His house was broken into overnight and they stole his keys to the van, which had my dress in, and his car. I’m devastated.

Sindy's wedding dress

“The manager said he will pay me for the dress but it’s not about the money, I loved the dress and I felt beautiful wearing it on my wedding day and it has great memories from a perfect day for me.

“I hope someone can help me get my dress back, any information might help the police find it.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the burglary, a spokesman said: “We are investigating a report of a burglary at a property in Aidan’s Close, Dunstable, between 11.30pm on Thursday, April 19, and 7am on Friday, April 20, during which keys to two vehicles were taken, and the vehicles subsequently stolen.

“We later received a call reporting that a wedding dress was inside one of the vehicles, used for business purposes, that had been taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers have carried out a number of enquiries to find the vehicles and the property inside them.”

Hitesh Modhwadia, manager of Brilliant Dry Cleaners, said: “My van and car were stolen from my house and her dress was in the van, we told the lady we would pay her the money for her dress, but understandably she just wants her dress back.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number JD/19054/2018.