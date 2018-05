Andrew Selous MP visited the war memorial in Priory Gardens on Saturday, May 12, to pledge his support towards a project to renovate the memorial.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and Dunstable Town Council is leading the project to renovate the war memorial in time for the November Armistice Day and Remembrance Services.

The Friends of Priory House and Gardens have chosen the renovation as their main fundraising project for 2018.