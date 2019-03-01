Andrew Selous MP welcomes new projects to reduce crime in Bedfordshire

Andrew Selous MP has welcomed new money for local projects to keep communities in South West Bedfordshire safe, recently announced by Communities Secretary James Brokenshire.

Central Bedfordshire will receive £202,000 for frontline workers from the voluntary and community sector who will work alongside schools’ staff to raise awareness about crime and safety.

Andrew Selous MP

The projects will target eight to 15-year-olds, deliver parent/carer information sessions and there will also be youth crime themed events.

Mr Selous is also welcoming more good news, as the Offensive Weapons Bill will give the police extra powers to tackle knife crime and ban dangerous weapons such as zombie knives, knuckle dusters, and death stars.

Meanwhile, the Police Funding Settlement will see Bedfordshire Police’s budget rise by £8m to £112.7m in 2019/ 20, the biggest increase since the year 2010.

Mr Selous said: “We are doing more to protect our most vulnerable families in South West Bedfordshire from the scourge of gang crime.

“One violent incident is one too many and has devastating consequences for all involved.

“The projects we are funding offer real alternatives and hope to young people in South West Bedfordshire so they have the opportunity to get on in life.”