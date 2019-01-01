Appeal to uncover identity of woman seriously injured in New Year collision in Luton

Bedfordshire police are appealing for help in identifying a woman who was badly injured in a collision with a car in Luton in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesman said: “At approximately 2.45am we received reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian just outside of the Esso garage on Dunstable Road.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“At this stage officers have not been able to identify her and are appealing for anyone who knows of someone who may have been in that area last night, who has not returned home, to get in touch.

“The woman is described as black, approximately 5’6”, with black braided hair which is dyed red at the ends. She was wearing a red top, black leggings, and red ankle boots.

“We have spoken to the driver of the car and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is on-going.”

Dunstable Road remains closed while further investigation work is carried out.

Anyone with information about either the collision or the identity of the woman is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 120 of 1/1/19.