Architect aged 5 from Luton designs a house with slide down to secret room

A talented youngster from Luton is becoming one of the youngest ever architects in the UK following a region-wide search.

Redrow Eastern launched a hunt for imaginative ‘archi-tots’ aged four to nine, asking them to design their very own house of the future.

Five-year-old Anna Solomon incorporated a slide into one of Redrow’s Heritage homes which impressed Redrow’s judging panel at Eaton Green Heights on Kimpton Road with its fun and creative design.

Anna has been awarded a prize of £500, and could see her design incorporated into the company’s Heritage Collection.

Anna’s design included a slide running down the length of the home – conveniently connecting residents from the home’s top floor to the underground secret party room! The exterior was also complemented with funky and unique windows, making it one of a kind.

As well as her prize, Anna’s school, Ramridge Primary School in Luton, will also receive artwork vouchers to encourage all her classmates to get creative.

Kerry McCoubrey, sales director for Redrow Eastern, said: “It was great fun looking at all the aspiring architects’ submissions and we were very impressed with Anna’s submission! To have such creative flair at such a young age is really fantastic.

“It was so great to see all the submissions and we hope the competition has sparked an interest in the construction industry amongst the next generation.”

Anna said: “I can’t believe I won the competition! I love drawing and being creative at home and school, so I’m glad my house was chosen as the winner.”

