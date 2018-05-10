Armed robbery in Dunstable Co-op with imitation firearm and tasers

An armed robbery took place in Dunstable’s Westfield Road Co-op, as staff were threatened with imitation weapons.

At approximately 9.55pm on Tuesday (May 8) two men entered the Co-op on Westfield Road, armed with what is believed to be an imitation firearm and tasers. The men threatened the staff and stole cash from the till before making off in the direction of Hambling Place.

Both men are described as being in their late teens. One was around 5’8”, slim, wearing a black hooded top and a peaked cap. The second was around 5’9”, slim, and wearing light coloured trousers, a black hooded top, and a black balaclava.

Detective Constable Rachel Lydon said: “This was an extremely nasty armed robbery, which was an understandably traumatic experience for all the members of staff involved. It is vital we find the men responsible so I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information at all, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/21101/18. You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website - www.bedfordshire.police.uk