Arrests after boy stabbed in neck at Chalk Hills Academy in Luton

Police have confirmed a serious incident of a stabbing at Chalk Hills Academy.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 2.50pm today to reports of an incident at the Chalk Hill Academy in Leagrave High Street.

“A boy had suffered stab wounds caused by a pen. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two boys have been arrested in connection to the incident and are currently in custody.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.50pm today (13th November) to reports of an incident on Leagrave High Street in Luton.

“Two ambulance crews and ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene to help. A boy was treated at the scene for two minor stab wounds and was taken to hospital for further care.”

Louise Lee, Principal of The Chalk Hills Academy, said: “I’m able to confirm that a student was taken to hospital earlier today as a precautionary measure, following an incident which happened outside of class at the end of the school day.

“The student has been checked over at hospital and will be absolutely fine, but did sustain a superficial neck injury following the incident, which involved a pen. Contrary to rumours, no weapons were involved. I can also confirm that two students are being questioned in connection with what happened this afternoon.

“I took the decision to cancel after-school activities, as a precautionary measure as the emergency services were present. The academy will be open as usual tomorrow. I’d like to thank all the staff, the students and their parents for their understanding, and would like to praise the staff for their swift response.”

