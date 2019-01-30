Arriva timetable changes in Luton for ‘more efficient and enjoyable journeys’

Arriva is announcing a number of changes to its Luton services following a review of residents’ feedback.

From February 10, a number of timetables and routes will be amended in line with customer comments gathered by Arriva over the course of the last six months.

Linsey Frostick, general manager for Arriva Luton, said: “Once these changes take effect, many more of our customers will be able to experience more efficient and enjoyable journeys that better suit their needs.”

No.12 Luton – Stopsley: Arriva will be making minor changes to the timetable to improve punctuality, particularly on weekday mornings.

Alongside this, as a direct result of customer feedback, it will commence serving Luton Interchange later into the evening to provide improved connections for customers either commuting by train or on its GreenLine coach services to/from central London.

No.s 24/25/26 Luton - Bushmead - Marsh Farm: A revised timetable is being introduced to provide an improved co-ordinated frequency between Luton town centre and the various colleges along the route, which will better cater for peak student movements. Additional early morning journeys are also being introduced to L&D Hospital.

No. 29 Luton – Runfold: The Monday to Friday timetable is being revised to improve punctuality during peak periods.

No. 31 Luton - L&D Hospital – Dunstable: This service will now operate through to Dunstable every 15 minutes.

No. 321 Luton - St Albans – Watford: The timetable is being revised to improve punctuality.

On Monday to Friday, buses travelling towards Watford will not call at Bricket Wood before 9.30am.