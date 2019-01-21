Aster Baby Scan Clinic breathes new life into Dunstable with 4D technology and specialist services

A specialist baby scan clinic is hoping to breathe new life into Dunstable town with its modern service for mums-to-be.

The Aster Baby Scan Clinic, Priory View, which offers 3D and 4D scans, recently opened on the second floor in the Health and Wellbeing Suite and is delighted to be contributing to the regeneration of the town, its economy, and community.

Credit: The Aster Baby Scan Clinic

The private pregnancy scanning clinic is run by Dr Jacqueline Bamfo, who is consultant obstetrician at Luton and Dunstable Hospital and an accredited subspecialist in Maternal Fetal Medicine.

Dr Bamfo, 42, said: “Dunstable is a great town in beautiful Bedfordshire with lots of regeneration and there is a real buzz about with all the exciting developments.

“It has been my long-term dream to start a private pregnancy scanning clinic providing affordable, consultant-led private pregnancy scans, and pregnancy screening tests for parents from all walks of life.

“I realised that people were travelling long distances for private scan services, often to London and Milton Keynes.

“I lived in Dunstable for a year and knew that if I started a clinic here, then my team could provide unrivalled services in the heart of Dunstable.”

The clinic provides a wraparound service designed to fit in between the NHS scans.

It offers viability or early pregnancy scans (seven weeks to 12 weeks), the nuchal translucency scan, gender or sexing scans (from 16 weeks), growth scans, wellbeing scans, and reassurance scans (anytime), 3D and 4D scans (24 to 32 weeks), presentation scans and more specialised scans that check the risk of blood pressure problems or premature birth.

It also offers pre-pregnancy and postnatal advice sessions, antenatal classes, and a non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) for Downs Syndrome.

Dr Bamfo said: “I love seeing the development of the baby from a tiny bean to a chubby baby. I feel privileged that families even share these precious moments with me.”

https://www.asterbabyscan.com/