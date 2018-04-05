Autism Bedfordshire’s community garden to hold grand opening in Dunstable on Monday!

A bright and beautiful community garden planted by adults with autism will hold its grand opening ceremony in Dunstable on Monday, April 9.

Autism Bedfordshire is currently running a gardening adult skills course (just outside its charity shop) in partnership with Incredible Edibles. The ceremony will take place on Monday at the Lowther Road garden between 2.30pm and 3.30pm. Anyone is welcome to come along.

Once the garden is finished, residents will be able to help themselves to the produce, such as herbs and strawberries.

Find out more about the community garden and Autism Bedfordshire in next week’s Dunstable Gazette!