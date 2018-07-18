BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow at Wrest Park tomorrow

Open your attics, search the second hand shops and bring along your most prized possession, because the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow is coming to Wrest Park tomorrow!

On Thursday, July 19, BBC One will be filming for its next series and presenter Fiona Bruce and the team of Antiques Roadshow experts will be waiting to welcome you and give free advice and valuations.

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to Wrest Park.

“It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special.”

Wrest Park is a spectacular country house, designed to look like a grand French chateau and has one of the most complete 18th century landscaped gardens in the country.

Operating as a military hospital and convalescent home during WW1, the house has a remarkable history.

Fiona Bruce, said: “Can this year be even better than our last? We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of show business memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

“But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags/trolleys/bits of newspaper/suitcases/boats - and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm. Entry to the show is free and no tickets or pre-registration are required. For parking arrangements please check the BBC website.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day, but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@ bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

Please check www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow for any updates before setting off.

More information, frequently asked questions, and parking information, can be found at: www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow or on the show’s Facebook page.