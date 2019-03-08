BBC podcast to explore history of racial tensions in Luton over the past ten years

A BBC podcast due to air this afternoon will explore the racial tensions in Luton ten years ago at the time of the founding of the English Defence League.

‘Beyond Today’ on BBC Sounds will examine the febrile atmosphere in the town in 2009, when Muslim extremists jeered at marching soldiers returning from Afghanistan.

It will also look at the English Defence League’s first major march in Luton on February 4, 2011 – which was carefully contained after months of preparation by Beds Police, Luton Borough Council and community groups. One of the show’s producers is BBC Three Counties Radio reporter Georgia Coan.

She said: “I’m from Luton and we wanted to do something which really captured what the mood was like in the town at that time.

“We have contributors from different walks of life taking part, giving us an insight into the effects of these in Luton.”

Beyond Today will be available on the BBC Sounds app from 5pm today. See https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds.