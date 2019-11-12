Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue practice crane rescue in Houghton Regis

A housing scheme in Houghton Regis played host to a major training day undertaken by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

All Saints View, a Central Bedfordshire Council housing scheme which is being built by Galliford Try Partnerships (GTP), allowed the fire crew to practise a tower crane rescue on site last week.

Crane rescue at All Saints View in Houghton Regis

The council is building a £34 million facility that will provide 168 independent living apartments for over 55s alongside communal facilities.

With a crane already being used on the development, contractor GTP was able to offer a real-life environment for the crews from the local Red Watch to gain vital practice.

Mark Doyle, Project Manager for All Saints View, Galliford Try Partnerships, said: “The simulation involved the rescue of a male crane driver located 30m up a tower crane who had suffered a suspected heart attack.

"Ten members of the Fire Service were in attendance to carry out the rescue with planned medical intervention and full rope rescue systems required.

"It was great to be able to provide a live site for training that could one day help somebody on a site I might be managing.”

Watch Commander Richie Portlock added: “As part of my Watch’s professional development it is important to plan and train for a wide range of potential emergency scenarios to ensure my team are prepared, safe and competent.

"The benefits of doing realistic training of this nature reach further than just my Watch. Working with businesses like Galliford Try Partnerships, we can share information and

working practices to help prevent an emergency or, if one occurs, be better prepared.

"This ultimately will lead to reducing the chances of an emergency occurring or vastly reduce the time taken to rescue someone and get them into medical care.”

“I would strongly recommend that Site Managers along with Health & Safety Representatives contact their local Fire Service to arrange visits and training sessions.

"Speaking from experience I have found that having prior knowledge of a site and being familiar with any special risks associated with a site has always increased the speed of rescue and quickly returns the situation back to a state of normality.

"For a business, I’m sure this is a crucial consideration. We would like to thank Galliford Try Partnerships, Mark Doyle and his team. The crew really got a lot out of this exercise!”